Don't leave the paddy fields fallow: Cheppudira G Kushalappa

The paddy fields are disappearing in the district. The fields should not be left fallow but should be cultivated. It will help in the conservation of water and will also provide financial support to the farmers, said Cheppudira G Kushalappa, Dean, Ponnampet College of Forestry.

He was speaking at a session held as a part of 'Raithanda Badukul Mann-Ponn', a seminar on agriculture, organised by Karnataka Kodava Sahitya Academy and Chettalli Jomala Pommakada Koota, at Mangala Auditorium in Chettalli.

Kushalappa said, "Crops should not be grown with the only intention of getting profit. Mixed farming should be practiced, in order to protect various crop varieties. The Devarakadu forests preserved by our ancestors should be protected for the generations to come".

Desi Samsthe (Bengaluru) state Nodal Officer Dr B R Ponnabaliswamy said that the coffee husks should be used to produce compost, instead of discarding them. The decomposed coffee husks will act as good manure for plants, he added.

Somwarpet Taluk Assistant Agricultural Director Dr H S Rajashekhar said that it was important to protect the health of soil. Agriculturists should test the soil every year and provide nutrients as per the requirement.

Dr Mandepanda Kaveri, Professor, Ponnampet College of Forestry spoke on the role played by floriculture in bringing economic stability among women.

Kodava Koota, Suntikoppa, President Chenanda Uttaiah, Karnataka Kodava Sahitya Academy Registrar Ajjikuttira C Girish and others were present.