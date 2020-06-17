Education dept ready for SSLC exams: DDPI

Ranjith K V
Ranjith K V, Mysuru,
  • Jun 17 2020, 21:43 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2020, 21:45 ist
Zilla Panchayat president Parimala Shyam addresses officials during Karnataka Development Programme review meeting at the Regional Commissioner's office in Mysuru on Wednesday. ZP CEO Prashanth Kumar Mishra and vice president Gowramma Somashekar are seen. DH PHOTO

Amid Covid-19 fear, the District Education department is all prepared to conduct SSLC examination from June 25.

Deputy Director for Public Instructions (DDPI) Panduranga informed about the preparation during Karnataka Development Programmes (KDP) review meeting, chaired by Zilla Panchayat president Parimala Shyam, at Regional Commissioner’s Office here, on Wednesday.

The DDPI said, 39,822 students have enrolled for SSLC examination. The examination will be held at 139 centres and an additional 12 centres are kept ready. Separate rooms will be allotted for students suffering from fever, cough and other health issues, he said.

The department has roped in TV channels to conduct revision classes for students.

President and ZP Chief Executive Officer Prashanth Kumar Mishra charged the Panchayat Raj Engineers for not repairing the classrooms, which were damaged due to floods, last year. The classrooms of 418 schools were damaged and Rs 2 lakh was sanctioned per school. Only 50% of the works have been completed, the DDPI informed.

However, the engineers claimed that due to Covid-19, there is shortage for construction materials. The CEO warned them of suitable action, if they failed to complete the works soon.

