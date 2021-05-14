Eid, Basava Jayanti, a simple affair in Mysuru this year

Mysuru city and the region celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr (Ramzan), Basava Jayanti and Akshaya Tritiya on Friday in a simple manner, due to the Covid lockdown in force.

As the state government has banned gatherings for mass prayers at mosques, Muslim community people conducted prayers at their respective houses and celebrated the festival with family members, following social distancing and by wearing masks.

The mosques in the city wore a deserted look, as they were not open for prayers on the day. This is the second Ramzan, following last year, under the Covid crisis.

As shops and markets were closed, as per the lockdown guidelines, there was no hectic buying for Ramzan this year also. Shops selling ready-made garments, footwear and fancy items do good business every year. But, business is affected badly for the second consecutive year.

Basava Jayanti, the birth anniversary of social reformer Basavanna, the 12th-century saint and the founder of the Lingayat tradition, was also a simple affair. However, celebrations were held by garlanding of the statues and portraits of Basavanna.

Mysuru District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar, who offered floral tributes to the statue of Basaveshwara in Mysuru, remembered the social reformer’s principle, ‘Work is Worship’ and called upon the people to follow his principles and offer selfless service, during the Covid crisis.

Commenting on the recent attacks on medical staff, Somashekar said that they have been working tirelessly, to contain the spread of Covid. “The doctors, nurses and medical staff are working round-the-clock, offering selfless service, as said by Basavanna. This is the right time to pay tributes to their services and to honour them,” he said.

MLA S A Ramadass, MLC A H Vishwanath, MUDA Chairman H V Rajeev and Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri were present.

More than 700 jewellery shops in Mysuru city, that used to do roaring business on Akshaya Tritiya day, were closed due to the lockdown. The shops in other districts were also closed, due to lockdown.

Heavy crowd used to throng jewellery marts on the day, to buy their share of gold and silver, as it is believed that buying precious metals during Akshaya Tritiya brings prosperity.