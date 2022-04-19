Elephant gives birth to twins in Bandipur

Elephant gives birth to twins in Bandipur Tiger Reserve forest

Both the calves and the mother elephant are healthy, according to the Forest department

DHNS
DHNS, Gundlupet,
  • Apr 19 2022, 22:01 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2022, 22:13 ist
The female jumbo with its calves at the Bandipur forest in Gundlupet of Chamarajanagar district. Credit: Special arrangement

A wild jumbo has given birth to twin calves in the Bandipur Tiger Reserve forest area recently. This is said to be a rare incident and has not been observed in the Bandipur region so far.

The wild jumbo, along with its calves, was photographed by the wild enthusiasts on a safari on April 18. It is suspected that the jumbo might have given birth to the calves on April 17. Both the calves and the mother elephant are healthy, according to the Forest department personnel.

Wildlife photographer R K Madhu said he had not come across such an incident so far. “The Forest department personnel also said that such an incident had not occurred in the last 40 years in the region,” he said.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

elephant
Karnataka
Chamarajanagar

Related videos

What's Brewing

A guide to India's stringent gun laws

A guide to India's stringent gun laws

MP teen hangs self as father fails to recharge phone

MP teen hangs self as father fails to recharge phone

SRK-Taapsee to star in Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki'

SRK-Taapsee to star in Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki'

BCCI runs as 'private club' as nepotism reigns supreme

BCCI runs as 'private club' as nepotism reigns supreme

Bollywood divas and their stunning bridal looks!

Bollywood divas and their stunning bridal looks!

How long does menopause last?

How long does menopause last?

 