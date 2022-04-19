Elephant gives birth to twins in Bandipur Tiger Reserve forest

A wild jumbo has given birth to twin calves in the Bandipur Tiger Reserve forest area recently. This is said to be a rare incident and has not been observed in the Bandipur region so far.

The wild jumbo, along with its calves, was photographed by the wild enthusiasts on a safari on April 18. It is suspected that the jumbo might have given birth to the calves on April 17. Both the calves and the mother elephant are healthy, according to the Forest department personnel.

Wildlife photographer R K Madhu said he had not come across such an incident so far. “The Forest department personnel also said that such an incident had not occurred in the last 40 years in the region,” he said.

