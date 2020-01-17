Enjoy helicopter joyride at Gaganachukki Jalapatotsava

The District Administration has made all arrangements for the two-day Gaganachukki Jalapatotsava, to be held on January 18 and 19, at Malavalli taluk, Mandya district. Heli-tourism will be the main attraction during the festival, this year. The tourists can enjoy the breathtaking view of the waterfalls during a joyride in the helicopter.

With the Jalapatotsava being planned in the weekend, several programmes have been organised to draw more tourists. Heli-tourism is being organised to provide an opportunity for the tourists to have a glimpse of the cascading waterfalls from a height of 300 ft. The ticket is priced at Rs 2,800 per person. Adventure sports like River rafting, rock climbing, food mela, boating, exhibition and job fair are also being held as a part of the Jalapatotsava.

Bus service

District in-charge Minister R Ashoka will inaugurate the festival on the premises, at 6.30 pm on January 18. Kannada Development Authority chairman T S Nagabharana will flag off the procession earlier. Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation has arranged buses every half-an-hour to Gaganachukki falls from Malavalli town.

Arrangements have been made for illumination of the falls. Sandalwood Nite is being organised. Popular singer Naveen Sajju and others will participate. All programmes are being webcast and arrangements have been made for live streaming.