Enraged husband pushes wife under truck wheels during fight in Karnataka

A fight between an alcoholic husband and a hard-working wife over his drinking habits ultimately led to her unfortunate death in Chintamani, Karnataka.

According to a report by The Times of India, the accused, Munikrishnappa, and his wife Sumera visited Murugamalla last Friday and were returning home, when a squabble ensued. The wife was anguished over the fact that Munikrishnappa used to spend a majority of his income on drinking, pushing his family into possible penury.

As the arguments worsened, the accused pushed the victim under the wheels of a truck, killing her on the spot.

Police added that Munikrishnappa was in a state of drunken stupor as he had downed many pegs the previous evening. The accident took place on Saturday, December 3rd.

The driver of the truck, aware of the two fighting, tried to divert the vehicle, the publication reported but the force of the push was good enough to bring her under the wheels.