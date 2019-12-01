'Everyone should abide by ideals of our Constitution'

Principal District and Sessions Judge C M Joshi said that the Constitution is the lifeline of the country and everyone should abide by its ideals.

“The country is built on its Constitution,” he stressed after inaugurating the Constitution Day celebrations organised by the Bar Association and District Legal Services Authority (DLSA).

He said the Supreme Court has all the rights accorded to it by the Constitution to intervene and reprimand if the law formulated by the government is against the interests of the Constitution.

Expressing dissatisfaction over failure in the effective implementation of the ideals and aspirations of the Constitution even after 70 years, the Judge stressed on the need for a self-retrospection. He said the legal services authority was set up to ensure the notion of equality and unbiased justice. But it took 10 years for the authority to become a reality.

He said though free legal aid had been assured, sadly none were coming forward to avail the benefits.

Social activist Vishu Shetty and Amritkala, the athlete who was selected for the 21st Asia Masters Athlete Championship held in Malaysia and a member of the Bar Association, were felicitated on the occasion.