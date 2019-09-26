Face-recognition attendance at anganwadi centres

The state government is developing an app for recording the attendance of children at anganwadi centres through face-recognition, said Women and Child Development Minister Shashikala Jolle.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Shashikala said that recording attendance through app helps in checking irregularities at anganwadi centres. “Some anganwadi workers are inflating the number of children at their centres. With the new system, the grocery supplied to anganwadi centres will also be recorded online,” the minister said.

Shashikala said that 50% of the posts were vacant in Women and Child Development department. Appointment orders were not issued to successful candidates for the 53 posts of child development programme officers even after nine months of the exam results. The orders have been issued now. She said a large number of anganwadi centres in the state lack own building. Not even a single angawadi in Bidar city has own building, the minister disclosed.