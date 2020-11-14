Family feud drives woman, 3 children to suicide

PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 14 2020, 17:16 ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2020, 17:23 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock.

A 28-year-old woman, along with her three minor children, jumped into a canal in Hassan district of Karnataka and died, police said on Saturday.

Family feud is suspected to be the reason for the suicide, the police said. The deceased hail from Chitradurga district and had been working in a farm, they said.

The bodies of the three children, including a girl, have been fished out while a search is on to trace the body of the woman, they said. Further investigations are on, they added.

Suicide
Hassan
Karnataka

