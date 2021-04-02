Fire breaks out at Maddur forest range

Gayathri V Raj
  • Apr 02 2021, 16:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2021, 16:56 ist
Photo credit: Special arrangement.

Several acres of forest vegetation was gutted due to forest fire at Karadikallu gudda, in Maddur range, coming under Bandipur Tiger Reserve area, on Thursday evening.

The fire erupted near the southern part of Berambadi village, spread fast towards Karadikallu gudda, due to heavy winds.

The forest officers of various ranges rushed to the spot within half an hour and took all measures to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading.

Around 250 people, including the foresters, deputy range forest officers and employees doused the flames and prevented it from spreading towards the thick forest, according to Assistant Conservator of Forest K Paramesh.

maddur
Fire
Karnataka
Forest fire

