First dose vaccination halted in Mysuru

First dose vaccination halted in Mysuru

Ranjith K V
Ranjith K V, Mysuru,
  • May 08 2021, 22:12 ist
  • updated: May 08 2021, 22:15 ist

The Health Department has stopped administering the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in the district.

A communication from Health Department stated that the administering of the first dose has been stopped. However, the administering the second dose will be continued. Until the date as many as 7,74,992 doses have been administered to the people. The drive to administer first dose will commence soon and the dates will be announced.

