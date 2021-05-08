First dose vaccination halted in Mysuru

The Health Department has stopped administering the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in the district.
A communication from Health Department stated that the administering of the first dose has been stopped. However, the administering the second dose will be continued. Until the date as many as 7,74,992 doses have been administered to the people. The drive to administer first dose will commence soon and the dates will be announced.
