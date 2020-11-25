Five drown in Chikkamagaluru lake

Five, including three of a family, drown in Chikkamagaluru lake

DHNS 
Chikkamagaluru,
  Nov 25 2020
  • updated: Nov 26 2020, 07:57 ist

Five people including three of a family drowned in Hirekere lake in Vastare village of Chikkamagaluru taluk on Wednesday.

Twin brothers Dilip and Deepak (both aged 20), Sudeep (21) from Hancharavalli, Sandeep (20) and Raghavendra (23) from Vastare village, are the deceased. The tragedy took place when they were swimming in the lake.

According to an eyewitness, Raghavendra started drowning while swimming and while rescuing him the other four lost their lives.

