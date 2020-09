Due to heavy rainfall and huge inflow to Kabini reservoir at Beechanahalli in HD Kote taluk in Mysuru district, the outflow of the dam has increased to 35,000 cusec on Sunday morning.

The authorities of Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited issued flood alert to the downstream villages.

The water has reached its maximum level of 2284 feet, with 12,208 inflow.