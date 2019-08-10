Food from CFTRI to flood-affected areas

The city-based CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) has sent relief food to Hassan on Saturday.

The meal packets contained a total of 4,000 chapatis (2,500 meals), 70 kg of chutney, 100 kg of rusk (1,000 meals), 6,000 bottles of drinking water and about 300 kg (3,000 meals) of ready to constitute avalakki mix. This is in response to the request from the Deputy Commissioner of Hassan. Further consignments will be sent on demand from the flood-affected regions, according to officials.

Officials of Defence Food Research Laboratory, another premier food research institute of the city, said, they have not received any request for supply of food.