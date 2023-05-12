Four held in stone pelting incident in Mangaluru

The Mangaluru city police has arrested four persons in connection with an untoward incident that took place at Moodushedde on the outskirts of Mangaluru on Wednesday evening.

City police commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain said that five cases have been registered including three suo motu cases pertaining to the incident. Meanwhile, normalcy prevailed in the area on Thursday.

According to DCP (Law and Order) Anshu Kumar, the arrested are Punith (33) from Shivanagara in Moodushedde, Nishanth Kumar (24) from Shivanagara in Moodushedde, Rakesh (28) from Jaradabettu in Moodushedde and Dinesh Kumar (30) from Sahlepadavu in Moodushedde.

The arrested have been remanded in judicial custody. "The police are identifying others involved in the incident and strict action will be taken against all the accused," he said.

Further, to prevent any further untoward incidents, a prohibitory order under Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in five police station jurisdiction coming under Mangaluru Commissionerate limits. The prohibitory order will be in force till 6 am of May 14 in Bajpe, Kavoor, Moodbidri, Surathkal and Mangaluru rural police station limits, said DCP (law and order) Anshu Kumar.

It may be recalled that a scuffle broke out between Congress and BJP workers on Wednesday late evening resulting in stone pelting. Four persons including a police had suffered injuries The injured police is Bhanu Prakash, from CAR unit of Mangaluru. He was injured when miscreants pelted stones at him.

PSI Revanasiddappa in a complaint said that Congress and BJP workers were holding soda bottles and stones and had unlawfully gathered shouting slogans against each other at Moodushedde Junction. When he asked them to disburse, Puneeth, Harshith, Harishraj, Chethan, Pradeep Moodushedde, Rakesh, Prasad Malli, Sampath Shetty, Prakash Shetty, Sujay and others allegedly pushed the officer and prevented him from discharging his duty.

In a separate complaint, Vasanth K V of City Armed Reserve (CAR) and driver of the vehicle of DCP (law and order) alleged that miscreants had pelted an interlock piece on the car and damaged the car. The loss is estimated to be Rs 40,000.