Four-year-old boy contracts Japanese encephalitis

Four-year-old boy contracts Japanese encephalitis

District Vector-borne Diseases Control Officer Dr S Chidambara confirmed the case and said there is no need for anxiety

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, DHNS,
  • Aug 12 2021, 01:06 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2021, 03:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty Images

A four-year-old boy of Jayapura village in the taluk was found to be infected with Japanese Encephalitis (JE), called brain fever, and is undergoing treatment.

The boy, who was suffering from a high fever was shifted to JSS hospital in the city. The health department authorities visited the village and collected blood samples of the people, who suffered from fever recently.

District Vector-borne Diseases Control Officer Dr S Chidambara confirmed the case and said there is no need for anxiety.

The district has reported a total of 23 brain fever cases this year. Mosquito-borne Japanese encephalitis was first found in Kellahalli in the district, according to sources.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Japanese Encephalitis
infection
Karnataka
Mysuru

Related videos

What's Brewing

Code Red: Time to act on climate change

Code Red: Time to act on climate change

Jumbo problem: A collective responsibility

Jumbo problem: A collective responsibility

Saudi’s social revolution comes at Riyadh dining tables

Saudi’s social revolution comes at Riyadh dining tables

Chandrayaan-2 device detects H2O molecules on the Moon

Chandrayaan-2 device detects H2O molecules on the Moon

Purrfect match: Shelter puts lonely animals on Tinder

Purrfect match: Shelter puts lonely animals on Tinder

With fuel scarce, Yemen's forests are next war casualty

With fuel scarce, Yemen's forests are next war casualty

In Pics | Top 10 cleanest countries in the world

In Pics | Top 10 cleanest countries in the world

Climate change irreversible: Can it be slowed down?

Climate change irreversible: Can it be slowed down?

How will Covid jabs work on compromised immune systems?

How will Covid jabs work on compromised immune systems?

The price of your morning cup of coffee keeps on rising

The price of your morning cup of coffee keeps on rising

 