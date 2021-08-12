Four-year-old boy contracts Japanese encephalitis

A four-year-old boy of Jayapura village in the taluk was found to be infected with Japanese Encephalitis (JE), called brain fever, and is undergoing treatment.

The boy, who was suffering from a high fever was shifted to JSS hospital in the city. The health department authorities visited the village and collected blood samples of the people, who suffered from fever recently.

District Vector-borne Diseases Control Officer Dr S Chidambara confirmed the case and said there is no need for anxiety.

The district has reported a total of 23 brain fever cases this year. Mosquito-borne Japanese encephalitis was first found in Kellahalli in the district, according to sources.