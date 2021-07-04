Get vaccinated after periods: Health workers allegedly told menstruating women in north Karnataka

Menstruating women in North Karnataka have reportedly been asked to seek Covid jabs five days after their cycle, while eligible beneficiaries from Raichur, Belagavi and Bidar being allegedly asked to return later.

A report in The Times of India says some health workers in Raichur, without any data of post-vaccination complications, told menstruating women that getting the vaccine might lead to heavier bleeding and fatigue.

“They are specifically asking women not to take the vaccine during the menstruation cycle,” activist Vihdya Patil, who works for the welfare of rural communities, told the publication. However, the Raichur district health officer, Ramarkishna, and deputy commissioner R Vekatesh Kumar, have denied the allegations. “There are no such directions from the government, and women are being administered vaccines,” Kumar said.

Similar incidents were reported from Belagavi as well, with one woman saying that she was asked to seek the jab "after five to six days".

"I wonder why they advised me to delay the shot when there is no such directive from the health and family welfare department. The health worker said they were merely exercising caution," the woman said.

Meanwhile, Belagavi district immunisation officer IP Gadad said that there is no need for any fear as vaccines, if administered during the cycle, do not cause any side effects.