Girl who went to jail along with her parents dies in GIMS

A three-year-old girl who went to jail along with her parents over a Gram Panchayat election-related clash between two families died at the Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) early morning on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Bharati, daughter of Sangeetha and Ravi Talwar of Jainapur village in Jewargi taluk.

The police said a clash erupted on December 30 last year between the families of Ravi Talwar and Sharanappa Talwar over the recently concluded GP polls. A total of five people were injured in the clash. Of them, two were injured seriously. They are being treated United Hospital, they said.

Jewargi police arrested 10 people and remanded them to judicial custody.

They were sent to Kalaburagi's Central jail on December 31 last year.

As per Court's direction, ailing Bharati was sent to the jail along with her parents as her relatives refused to take care of the girl. The girl was admitted to GIMS on the Friday night after she was suffering from fever, the police explained.

However, Bharati breathed her last early morning on Saturday.

The deceased's relatives alleged that the police are responsible for the girl's death.