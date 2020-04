Forest Department officials provided groceries to the tribal families residing in Dubare elephant camp on Thursday.

Following the lockdown, the families of mahouts and kavadis in the elephant camp were in distress.

Madikeri DCF Prabhakar distributed groceries to 60 families. The food kit comprises of rice, lentils, onions, potatoes, edible oil and salt.

The official requested the people not to step out of their homes and to maintain social distancing.