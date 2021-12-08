Hassan all prepared for MLC elections: Deputy commissioner

Hassan prepared for MLC elections: Deputy commissioner

Ranjith K V
Ranjith K V, DHNS, Hassan,
  • Dec 08 2021, 23:20 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2021, 03:15 ist
Deputy Commissioner R Girish addresses the press at the DC Office in Hassan on Wednesday. Additional Superintendent of Police B N Nandini and Additional Deputy Commissioner Kavitha Rajaram are seen. Credit: DH Photo

Deputy Commissioner R Girish said that the district administration is all prepared to conduct free and fair MLC elections scheduled for December 10.

In a press conference here on Wednesday, the DC said that the voting will commence at 8 am and conclude by 4 pm.

As many as 257 polling stations have been established across the constituency for a total of 3,578 voters. In all, the district administration has appointed 570 staff for election duty and 285 micro observers will be on duty at the polling stations.

EC guidelines

No voters are allowed to carry mobile phones inside the polling station and the voting process will be videographed as per the guidelines of the Election Commission, the DC said, adding, as many as 30 KSRTC buses, 14 maxi cabs, 18 jeeps will be used for transportation.

The counting of votes will be held at the Government Engineering College on December 14. Additional Deputy Commissioner Kavita Rajaram and others were present on the occasion.

Hassan
Karnataka
Elections

