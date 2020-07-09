Hassan crosses 600-mark; 57 new cases in dists

With 21 new cases on Thursday, the positive cases has crossed 600-mark in Hassan district. Two deaths have been reported. In all, 15 deaths have been reported in the district.

A 75-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman from Hassan taluk succumbed to the virus, on Thursday. They were suffering from other commorbidities. Out of 21 new cases, four are from Alur, six from Hassan, six from Channarayapatna taluk, three from Holenarasipur, one each from Arsikere and Belur taluks. With this, the total number of positive cases has increased to 615. While 390 have been discharged after recovery, there are 210 active cases.

Mandya district reported 24 new cases on the day. With this, the total positive cases have increased to 630. While 396 have been discharged, there are 234 active cases.

While nine patients have a travel history of inter-district and state, three are ILI cases. Ten people have a contact history with other patients and two patients’ contact is under tracing.

Twelve positive cases has been reported from Chamarajanagar district, including a 23-year-old pregnant woman, on Thursday.

With this, the total positive cases has increased to 132, and there are 101 active cases. Out of 12, four are from Kollegal, four from Yalandur, three from Gundlupet and one from Chamarajanagar taluk.