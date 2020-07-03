Hassan DC issues closure of resorts and homestays

Deputy Commissioner R Girish has issued orders for the closure of all resorts and home stays in Sakleshpur, Belur and Alur taluk limits in Hassan district, from July 4, until further notice

As the district has been reporting a spurt in Covid-19 cases, and five deaths so far, the district administration has decided to close all the resorts and home stays as a precautionary measure, to keep the tourists away.

It may be mentioned that the elected representatives and the public had appealed to the district administration to close the resorts and home stays to prevent the pandemic from spreading from the tourists from across the state arriving at the district in large numbers and creating public nuisance at the home stays.