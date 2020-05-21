Head constable tests positive for COVID-19

Head constable tests positive for COVID-19; 2 police stations closed

DHNS
DHNS, Mandya,
  • May 21 2020, 22:32 ist
  • updated: May 21 2020, 22:32 ist
Representative image/istock

A Head Constable, deputed on security purpose at a quarantine centre in K R Pet town, has tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Both the rural and the town police stations, which are on the same premises have been closed for four days, as there is a possibility of the constable visiting both the stations. The police personnel at both the stations are also under quarantine, it is said.

The police stations will function temporarily at Kikkeri station. The premises would be sprayed disinfectants and sanitised. The constable has been shifted to the designated Covid hospital in Mandya, according to Superintendent of Police K Parashuram.

Police
Mandya
COVID-19
Karnataka

