Heavy rains in parts of Chamarajangar district

Parts of the Chamarajanagar district experienced good rains on Tuesday. Yalandur and Hanur taluk received heavy rains, while it was normal in other parts.

The Hanur region experienced rain with hailstones, accompanied by thunder and lightning.

The district remained overcast for the last few days but the relative humidity was high.

The good spell of rain has brought a respite from the scorching heat.

Hampapura and parts of Mysuru district also received scattering rains on Tuesday.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: