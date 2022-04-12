Heavy rains in parts of Chamarajangar district

  • Apr 12 2022, 22:40 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2022, 02:04 ist
Vehicles use headlights during due to poor visibility as it rains in Yalandur of Chamarajanagar district on Tuesday. Credit: DH Photo

Parts of the Chamarajanagar district experienced good rains on Tuesday. Yalandur and Hanur taluk received heavy rains, while it was normal in other parts. 

The Hanur region experienced rain with hailstones, accompanied by thunder and lightning.

The district remained overcast for the last few days but the relative humidity was high.

The good spell of rain has brought a respite from the scorching heat.

Hampapura and parts of Mysuru district also received scattering rains on Tuesday.

