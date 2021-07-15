Heavy rains lash Hassan district

Heavy rains pounded Hassan district on Wednesday night and on Thursday. The arecanut and coffee plantations were inundated. The houses and anganwadi building are on the verge of collapse at Adanagudde in Anemahal gram panchayat limits in Sakleshpur taluk. There are 15 families living here. Landslides were reported here during the monsoon last year and the residents relocated to safer places.

Yagachi dam is filled and water is being let into the river. One house has collapsed in Mallapura and Arehalla Koppal villages.

Mysuru city and district experienced intermittent rain on Thursday also.