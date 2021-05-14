Hombale Films to donate funds for 50 ICU beds, oxygen units

Vijay Kiraganduru, film maker and managing director of Hombale Films of ‘KGF’ fame, has offered to donate funds for 50 ICU beds and two oxygen units with 50 MLP capacity in his native Mandya district.

In an e-mail to the Deputy Commissioner, Vijay has requested the DC to accept the financial assistance.

The mail read, with Covid cases on the rise, it is not possible for the government alone to provide all support for the treatment of patients. “The society should extend help and save the patients. Around Rs 2 crore will be offered for the medical facility,” the mail reads.

Deputy Commissioner S Aswathi said that the funds will be utilised for Covid management.

Kiraganduru village of Mandya taluk, is the native of Vijay.

He established Hombale Films and is involved in production of several high budget films.