Host under quarantine in Talakad

Host under quarantine in Talakad

T R Sathish Kumar
T R Sathish Kumar, Talakad (T Narsipur Dist),
  • Apr 07 2020, 18:29 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2020, 18:32 ist

A person of Megadahalli near here, who was a host to a few Muslim clerics at a farmhouse in the neighbouring Malavalli taluk of Mandya district, is asked to undergo home quarantine.

A group of clerics had taken part in a meeting at the farmhouse in a village of Malavalli taluk, recently, and a few of them have been quarantined, suspecting Covid-19 infection. Thus, the person was subject to tests at the Community Health Centre at Megadahalli and later sent to KR Hospital in Mysuru for further tests.

Test results showed that he did not have symptoms of Covid-19. However, he has been asked to stay isolated at home and undergo home quarantine.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
host
Muslim
clerics
Talakad
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

With Johnson out of action, who is running Britain?

With Johnson out of action, who is running Britain?

Many Indians open to facial recognition tech: Survey

Many Indians open to facial recognition tech: Survey

'Earth didn't shake less, quake detection improved'

'Earth didn't shake less, quake detection improved'

COVID-19: Abandoned animals die in Pakistan pet markets

COVID-19: Abandoned animals die in Pakistan pet markets

Novel coronavirus: A three-month timeline

Novel coronavirus: A three-month timeline

'Cold War nuclear bomb tests whale sharks' reveal age'

'Cold War nuclear bomb tests whale sharks' reveal age'

India could see first technical recession since 1990s

India could see first technical recession since 1990s

Great Barrier Reef suffers worst-ever coral bleaching

Great Barrier Reef suffers worst-ever coral bleaching

UK PM Johnson's health worsens, taken to intensive care

UK PM Johnson's health worsens, taken to intensive care

Big uncertainty over flights restarting on April 15

Big uncertainty over flights restarting on April 15

 