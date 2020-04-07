Host under quarantine in Talakad

A person of Megadahalli near here, who was a host to a few Muslim clerics at a farmhouse in the neighbouring Malavalli taluk of Mandya district, is asked to undergo home quarantine.
A group of clerics had taken part in a meeting at the farmhouse in a village of Malavalli taluk, recently, and a few of them have been quarantined, suspecting Covid-19 infection. Thus, the person was subject to tests at the Community Health Centre at Megadahalli and later sent to KR Hospital in Mysuru for further tests.
Test results showed that he did not have symptoms of Covid-19. However, he has been asked to stay isolated at home and undergo home quarantine.
