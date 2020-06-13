Hubballi group starts initiative to help coronavirus lockdown-hit economy

To encourage people to purchase goods and create demand as a possible solution to revive Indian economy which is in crisis due to COVID-19 situation, a group of individuals in Hubballi have come forward to start a small initiative to promote people to spend that by creating awareness through social media.

"Due to lockdown and COVID-19 situation and slowdown before that, crores of people have lost jobs while business is experiencing serious loss. Economy can be revived if sufficient demand is created in the market, which will help all. Therefore, we urge people who want to spend after sometime to spend now itself, so that the economy can do well and GDP can increase even during this crisis. To promote that, we have launched 'Spend India' campaign, and started a Facebook page which has already got many responses on the first day itself," said Arya Hallikeri, a mechanical engineer graduate.

We are focusing on those who can spend, but want to keep money for future use. We also ask them to follow government guidelines like wearing mask, using sanitiser, and maintaining social distancing. They will also upload their purchasing photograph on the Facebook page. On ourselves, we also spend whatever we can do, he added.

Team & plan

Along with Arya Hallikeri, artist Sudhanva Deshpande, lawyer Rahul Desai, organic farmer Makarand, bank manager Shrivatsa, retired government employee K T Desai, and others are also in the group which has started social media campaign with 'Spend India, Employ India, Help India' theme.

They are also planning to get the help of influential people on social media, and local celebrities to promote this campaign, so that more people can spend by purchasing goods, construct houses, hiring vehicles, using repair workers, holding tours, and other economic activities.

"It should be a people's movement, and there is no intention of profit for us in this. Not just social media, we have plans to publicise through pamphlets and meeting people also. It is our small effort to join hands with the government in handling the economic situation, including boosting manufacturing sector. Even small purchases will help," says K T Desai.

"We are meeting startups also, and are focusing on both big and small business firms," Sudhanva Deshpande added.