I have got another 'threatening letter': Veerabhadrappa

Noted writer Kum Veerabhadrappa revealed that he has received one more 'threatening letter' recently for telling truth, speaking about caste discrimination, social inequalities and communal violence.

He was speaking at the valedictory of two-day May Literary Festival, here on Saturday. Quoting the content in the long letter, he said "you have not apologised to Hindus yet. So, be ready to die. If anyone comes to kill me, I am ready to die as 'Punyakoti', the noble cow", he said quoting the popular Kannada folk song-Govina Haadu in which the cow asks the tiger to kill it.

Recalling the past, around 61 writers and progressive thinkers across the state had received such death threat letters. One of the persons had openly stated that if seven to eight persons among the 61 are killed, they would learn from it. But the police have not yet nabbed the person, he said.