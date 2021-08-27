I know nothing about Mysuru gang-rape case: MP Siddeshwara

MP G M Siddeshwara on Friday stirred a controversy by saying that he does not know anything about the gang-rape incident in Mysuru.
"I do not represent Mysuru," he said.
Speaking to media persons after chairing the telecommunication advisory committee meeting, he said he was busy with various works throughout the day.
Also read: HDK bats for encounter killing of Mysuru gang-rape accused
"I have no time even to read newspapers. Television news channels air whatever news they wish but I don't have time to see them," he said.
He also suggested media persons ask anything related to his constituency so that he can direct the officials to take suitable steps.
Check out DH's latest videos:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Bhavinaben Patel scripts history in Paralympics
'Anti-national' posts to cost Indians jobs, passports
How VR could help reduce brain injuries in football
DNA from skeleton reveals unknown group of humans
Hamilton chases 100th F1 win at Spa
Why it will soon be too late to find Covid-19 origins
Covid-19 symptoms last a year for many patients: Study
Hong Kongers race to archive democracy movement
Will hunt you down: Biden to Kabul airport attackers