I know nothing about Mysuru gang-rape case: Siddeshwara

I know nothing about Mysuru gang-rape case: MP Siddeshwara

He said he is busy with various works throughout the day

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Davangere,
  • Aug 27 2021, 20:11 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2021, 21:22 ist
G M Siddeshwara. Credit: DH File Photo

MP G M Siddeshwara on Friday stirred a controversy by saying that he does not know anything about the gang-rape incident in Mysuru.

"I do not represent Mysuru," he said.

Speaking to media persons after chairing the telecommunication advisory committee meeting, he said he was busy with various works throughout the day.

Also read: HDK bats for encounter killing of Mysuru gang-rape accused

"I have no time even to read newspapers. Television news channels air whatever news they wish but I don't have time to see them," he said.

He also suggested media persons ask anything related to his constituency so that he can direct the officials to take suitable steps.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

G M Siddeshwara
Mysuru
Karnataka
gang rape
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bhavinaben Patel scripts history in Paralympics

Bhavinaben Patel scripts history in Paralympics

'Anti-national' posts to cost Indians jobs, passports

'Anti-national' posts to cost Indians jobs, passports

How VR could help reduce brain injuries in football

How VR could help reduce brain injuries in football

DNA from skeleton reveals unknown group of humans

DNA from skeleton reveals unknown group of humans

Hamilton chases 100th F1 win at Spa

Hamilton chases 100th F1 win at Spa

Why it will soon be too late to find Covid-19 origins

Why it will soon be too late to find Covid-19 origins

Covid-19 symptoms last a year for many patients: Study

Covid-19 symptoms last a year for many patients: Study

Hong Kongers race to archive democracy movement

Hong Kongers race to archive democracy movement

Will hunt you down: Biden to Kabul airport attackers

Will hunt you down: Biden to Kabul airport attackers

 