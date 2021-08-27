I know nothing about Mysuru gang-rape case: MP Siddeshwara

MP G M Siddeshwara on Friday stirred a controversy by saying that he does not know anything about the gang-rape incident in Mysuru.

"I do not represent Mysuru," he said.

Speaking to media persons after chairing the telecommunication advisory committee meeting, he said he was busy with various works throughout the day.

"I have no time even to read newspapers. Television news channels air whatever news they wish but I don't have time to see them," he said.

He also suggested media persons ask anything related to his constituency so that he can direct the officials to take suitable steps.

