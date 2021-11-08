I-T raids on jewellers in Belagavi, Gokak

I-T raids on jewellers in Belagavi, Gokak

  • Nov 08 2021, 22:45 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2021, 03:59 ist
A team of Income Tax sleuths from Karnataka and Goa on Monday searched several prominent jewellery shops and houses of the owners simultaneously in the district, including Belagavi city, and verified the accounts and the documents.

The I-T officials raided Potdar Jewellers at Khade Bazaar and the Jadhav Nagar house of its owner Anil Potdar.

The tax officials also searched the shops and houses of Vijay Bafna and Purushottam Bafna in Gokak town.

The officials said that raids were conducted following the intelligence input about tax evasion by a few jewellers. The sleuths have seized a few vital documents/records, sources said.

