I-T sleuths raid Bagalkot contractor Uppar's premises

The Income Tax sleuths raided the front office of Class 1 contractor D Y Uppar here on Thursday.
The heli-hopping contractor Uppar, a native of Vijayapura, has executed several major road and irrigation projects, including the Upper Krishna Project, in the last three decades.
Also Read | I-T sleuths swoop down on close aides of politicians, CAs, corporators across Karnataka
A six-member I-T team pounced on the home office of Uppar at 69 Sector of Navanagar in the town in the early hours of Thursday and verified documents and files. They also questioned the manager and staff. Police personnel have been manned outside the Uppar's office to ensure no outsider enters the premises.
The I-T department had conducted search and seizure at Uppar's premises in 2014.
Check out latest DH videos here
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Indian-origin girl wins UK PM's climate change award
Baby elephant reunited with mother in Tamil Nadu
Selfie photobombing gorilla dies in arms of caretaker
All you need to know about malaria vaccine Mosquirix
FB’s scandals & outage test users’ frenemy relationship
Railways: A window to real India
A victory marred by unsavoury practices
4,437 households refused to get vaccinated: BBMP survey