I-T sleuths raid Bagalkot contractor Uppar's premises

The Income Tax sleuths raided the front office of Class 1 contractor D Y Uppar here on Thursday.

The heli-hopping contractor Uppar, a native of Vijayapura, has executed several major road and irrigation projects, including the Upper Krishna Project, in the last three decades.

A six-member I-T team pounced on the home office of Uppar at 69 Sector of Navanagar in the town in the early hours of Thursday and verified documents and files. They also questioned the manager and staff. Police personnel have been manned outside the Uppar's office to ensure no outsider enters the premises.

The I-T department had conducted search and seizure at Uppar's premises in 2014.

