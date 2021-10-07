I-T sleuths raid Bagalkot contractor Uppar's premises

I-T sleuths raid Bagalkot contractor Uppar's premises

DHNS
DHNS, Bagalkot,
  • Oct 07 2021, 22:34 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2021, 02:52 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Income Tax sleuths raided the front office of Class 1 contractor D Y Uppar here on Thursday.

The heli-hopping contractor Uppar, a native of Vijayapura, has executed several major road and irrigation projects, including the Upper Krishna Project, in the last three decades.

Also Read | I-T sleuths swoop down on close aides of politicians, CAs, corporators across Karnataka

A six-member I-T team pounced on the home office of Uppar at 69 Sector of Navanagar in the town in the early hours of Thursday and verified documents and files. They also questioned the manager and staff. Police personnel have been manned outside the Uppar's office to ensure no outsider enters the premises.

The I-T department had conducted search and seizure at Uppar's premises in 2014.

