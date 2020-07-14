II PU results: Dakshina Kannada retains second position

Dakshina Kannada district with a total pass percentage of 90.71 in second year Pre University examination results has retained the second position, among the districts.

In the previous academic year, DK had stood second in the list with 90.91 per cent.

In the year 2017-18, DK had secured 91.41 pass percentage. The district had secured second position in 2016-17 by registering 89.92 per cent. The pass percentage in the district are as follows: 2015-16 - 90.48 per cent; 2014-15— 93.09 per cent; 2013-14 — 86.04 per cent and 2012-13—85.88 per cent.

As many as 34,287 students in Dakshina Kannada had appeared for the exam, of which 30,835 are freshers, 1,262 are repeaters and 2,190 students wrote the exam privately. Out of 17,189 girl students, 15,561 have passed, thus recording 90.53 per cent passed while out of 17,098 boys, 13,933 have passed, thus registering 81.49 per cent passed. A total of 6,121 students had written the exam in Kannada medium, of which 4,093 have passed.

Out of 2,081 SC students, 1,606 have passed, while 991 ST students out of 1,191 have passed the exam.

In the Arts stream, 4,515 students had appeared for the exam, of which 2,931 have passed (64.92 per cent). In the Commerce stream, 16,202 had appeared for the exam, and 13,849 passed with 85.48 pass percentage. In the science stream, 13,570 students had appeared and 12,714 passed, thus registering 93.69 pass percentage.

A total of 22,325 students had appeared for the exam in urban areas, of which 19,942 have passed. On the other hand, of 11,962 students who appeared in rural areas, 9,552 have passed.

Topper speaks

Apoorva M, student of Vikas PU College in Mangaluru is the fourth topper in the State in commerce stream. Hard work and consistency in studies helped me to excel in II PU commerce stream.

Thrilled over the results, she told DH that she was happy and excited. “I used to study thoroughly during my holidays. We also had enough time to prepare well for the exam,” she added.

She wants to enrol for BCom and take up a course in CA. “I want to be a financial advisor,” she added.

She has scored 594 marks and her subjects were Mathematics, Accountancy, Business Studies, Statistics, Hindi and English. She is the daughter of Mohan Poojary and Prathima Mohan.