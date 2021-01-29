II PUC exams from May 24 to June 10

A day after announcing the tentative time-table for the SSLC exams, the State government on Friday announced tentative time table for II PU students. The annual exams for second PUC will be held from May 24 to June 10 across Karnataka. The exams will be held between 10.15 am and 1.30 pm.

Announcing the tentative time-table for the II PU exam, Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said, “If students and parents have any objection to the tentative time-table, the same can be submitted to the Director of Examinations, Department of Pre-University Education, Malleswaram, Bengaluru, by February 6.”

Students can also send objections in the form of e-mail to jdexam@gmail.com