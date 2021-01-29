II PUC exams from May 24 to June 10

A day after announcing the tentative time-table for the SSLC exams, the State government on Friday announced tentative time table for II PU students. The annual exams for second PUC will be held from May 24 to June 10 across Karnataka. The exams will be held between 10.15 am and 1.30 pm.
Announcing the tentative time-table for the II PU exam, Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said, “If students and parents have any objection to the tentative time-table, the same can be submitted to the Director of Examinations, Department of Pre-University Education, Malleswaram, Bengaluru, by February 6.”
Students can also send objections in the form of e-mail to jdexam@gmail.com
Flying cars airport of the future to land in England
Serena visits zoo, Djokovic barefoot as quarantine ends
Change in food items weightage to gauge true inflation
Thalinomics: Economic Survey's latest index
Covid-19 memories remain fresh for 1st patient's family
Why onion prices spike between August and November
From broker notes to memes: How stock market went viral