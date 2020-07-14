II PUC students end life after failing to get pass marks

II PUC students end life after failing exam

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Harihar/Shivamogga,
  • Jul 14 2020, 20:29 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2020, 20:29 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

In separate incidents, two II PUC students ended their lives after they failed to get passing grades in some subjects.

In Harihar, a student ended his life by by hanging himself from a tree near Pakeeraswamy mutt in the town after he failed to get pass marks in Physics subject. 

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Jayaram (18), son of Kotresh and Geetha. His father is autorickshaw driver. He was student of MKET pre-university college in the town. He took the extreme step after he learnt that he failed in Physics subject. Town police have registered a case.

Meanwhile, in Shivamogga, a student hung herself from ceiling fan in her home at Chikkamarasa village after she failed in three subjects. 

The deceased has been identified as Chitra (18), student of government independent pre-university college, Kumsi. The results of second PU examinations were announced on July 14. She took the extreme step after she learnt that she failed in history, english and political science. Kumsi police have registered a case.

Suicide
shivamogga
Exam results
Karnataka

