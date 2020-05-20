Irate residents ransack quarantine centre in Shivamogga

Nrupatunga S K, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • May 20 2020, 21:03 ist
  • updated: May 20 2020, 21:08 ist
Representative image

Tension prevailed for a while when police resorted to lathicharge to disperse irate residents of Bapujinagar in the city who damaged chairs, tables, and surveillance cameras installed in quarantine centre on Wednesday evening.

A group of residents of the area, led by Deputy Mayor Surekha Muralidhar, staged protest in the area opposing the district administration's plan to use B Krishnappa hostel as a quarantine facility.

It had been decided to keep people who had come from other states, including Mumbai, under institutional quarantine in B Krishnappa hostel in the area. The residents disrupted police when they were making necessary arrangements.  

Deputy Mayor Surekha Muralidhar argued with police that the area already has two quarantine centres. So, there is no need for another quarantine centre here as people are scared that they may get infected by covid-19.  Heated arguments were exchanged between police and residents. Police security has been beefed up in the area to bring the situation under control.

