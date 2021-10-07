JD(S) to support party that promises development of Kalaburagi city: H D Kumaraswamy

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy said that the JD(S) will extend its support to form a council in Kalaburagi City Corporation to a party that will strive to improve the living condition of the people as the people in some areas are leading life worse than a 'dog in the city'.

Speaking to reporters at Kalaburagi Airport on Thursday, he said, "Pre-corporation polls, I visited some areas of the city to understand the situation. The residents in some localities hardly get potable drinking water and don't have proper underground drainage. Hence, the party will throw its weight behind those who promise a comprehensive development of the city", he told.

To a query, the ex-CM said, "We do not consider the secular party or a communal party in local bodies polls like city corporations. The JD(S) has emerged kingmaker in the recent Kalaburagi City Corporation polls and both Congress and the BJP are vying to get our support to form the council".

"Who is Siddaramaiah?"

Kumaraswamy lambasted at Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly asking who was he to question the decision taken by the JD(S) to field a Muslim candidate in Sindagi bypolls.

"Siddaramaiah doesn't have the right to ask whom to field and not to field. Why is he meddling in the matters of our party?" he asked.

Reiterating that there is no intention of helping the BJP behind fielding a minority candidate, the JD(S) leader mentioned that the JD(S) will do politics independently but don't like to be a B team of a political outfit. Congress, but not the JD(S), was responsible for the BJP coming to power. The MLAs of which party helped the BJP come to power.

Drawing a difference between the present and old Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangha, Kumaraswamy alleged that the outfit was now dividing the people on a caste basis and is inciting communal violence.

