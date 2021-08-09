Jeep with Minister gets stuck on the road; video goes viral

A jeep with Minister for Fisheries S Angara got stuck in a road he had promised to repair during elections, a video of which has gone viral on social media.

The incident had occurred while he was on his way to visit the border area in Sullia. Minister Angara, who is also Dakshina Kannada district in-charge of the Covid-19 situation and flood relief, got stuck owing to the poor condition of the road. The Minister alighted from the jeep and walked. The minister’s followers who accompanied him pushed the jeep later.

The Aletti-Kootelu connecting road has not seen any repair for the last several years. Locals had even boycotted the elections demanding its repair.

The residents appealed afresh to the minister for the repair works after the incident. Soil dumped on either side of the bridge and road at Kootelu from Gadipane has been washed away in the rain. The villagers urged to construct a retaining wall at the site.