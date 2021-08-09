Minister's car gets stuck on the road; video goes viral

Jeep with Minister gets stuck on the road; video goes viral

The Aletti-Kootelu connecting road has not seen any repair for the last several years

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS,
  • Aug 09 2021, 10:17 ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2021, 10:33 ist
The residents appealed to the minister to repair Kootelu-Arambur connecting road. Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

A jeep with Minister for Fisheries S Angara got stuck in a road he had promised to repair during elections, a video of which has gone viral on social media.

The incident had occurred while he was on his way to visit the border area in Sullia. Minister Angara, who is also Dakshina Kannada district in-charge of the Covid-19 situation and flood relief, got stuck owing to the poor condition of the road. The Minister alighted from the jeep and walked. The minister’s followers who accompanied him pushed the jeep later.

The Aletti-Kootelu connecting road has not seen any repair for the last several years. Locals had even boycotted the elections demanding its repair.

The residents appealed afresh to the minister for the repair works after the incident. Soil dumped on either side of the bridge and road at Kootelu from Gadipane has been washed away in the rain. The villagers urged to construct a retaining wall at the site.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
S Angara
Dakshina Kannada

Related videos

What's Brewing

Can a nation be both 16th and 44th in Olympic medals?

Can a nation be both 16th and 44th in Olympic medals?

DH Toon | 'Guide lynchers to take up javelin, boxing'

DH Toon | 'Guide lynchers to take up javelin, boxing'

Covid-19 survivors may suffer from lower intelligence

Covid-19 survivors may suffer from lower intelligence

Karnataka's heritage: High on Wi-Fi, low on toilets

Karnataka's heritage: High on Wi-Fi, low on toilets

Bonjour Paris: Olympic focus switches to 2024

Bonjour Paris: Olympic focus switches to 2024

Anand Mahindra recalls when a room at Taj cost Rs 6

Anand Mahindra recalls when a room at Taj cost Rs 6

 