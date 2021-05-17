JSS Medical Institute to buy Rs 3 cr worth oxygen concentrators

JSS Medical Institute to buy worth oxygen concentrators

  May 17 2021
Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami of Suttur Mutt interacts with relatives of patients at JSS Medical College in Mysuru on Monday. DH Photo

JSS Medical College and Hospital is preparing to handle the Covid-19 third wave and Rs 3 crore will be invested on oxygen concentrators, said Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami of Suttur Mutt on Monday.

The seer was speaking to reporters here, after holding a meeting with the authorities of the JSS Medical College and Hospital. He obtained details about the preparations at the hospital, to treat infected patients and also visited various departments.

The pontiff, who obtained Covid second dose vaccine, interacted with the relatives of the patients, who are undergoing treatment at the hospital. He said that it needs approximately Rs 3 crore for oxygen and a team of experts are working on it. “For emergency, the hospital is procuring oxygen concentrators and 60 oxygenated beds will be ready soon after the oxygen concentrators are available,” he informed.

At present, an oxygen tank with the capacity of 5,000 litre is available at JSS Medical College and another similar unit will be established. As many as 600 oxygenated beds will be established once the second unit starts functioning, he informed.

In addition, the institution will procure an oxygen production unit, with a capacity to generate 500 litres of oxygen per minute. A shed is needed for the purpose and the works will be completed in six weeks, he said.  

