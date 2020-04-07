Judges, lawyers come onto streets to review coronavirus lockdown

Three judges of the Pavagada court and advocates stepped out onto the streets to review the lockdown enforced to prevent the spread of COVID-19, in the town on Tuesday.

Senior Civil Judge V Hanumanthappa opined that the police were not enforcing the lockdown comprehensively. "Relaxation has been provided between 6 am and 10 am for people to buy essentials. But here people are moving around in the open unnecessarily even at 11 am and shops are still open. There is a need to spread awareness," he added.

He recalled that earlier, a meeting had been convened with police officers and directions were given. "But the police have failed to enforce the lockdown as expected. Two policemen need to be deployed on every main road to prevent people from coming outdoors. Only medical emergency cases should be allowed to pass," he added.

Principal Civil Judge Jagadish Biseroti, Additional Judge Bharat Karagudari, Government Advocate Manjunath, Advocates' Association President Akkalappa, Secretary Ramesh, Treasurer Rajanna, advocate Pandurangappa, Yangna Narayana Sharma and Prabhakara Reddy were present.