Kalaburagi: Kidnaper chased, caught by father

Gururaja B R, DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Aug 08 2020, 22:54 ist
The father of a girl chased a youth who tried to kidnap his daughter and handed him over to the police after being caught at Zubair Colony here on Saturday.

The three-year-old girl, Nahera Begum, was playing with her elder sister in front of their house. The accused arrived at the spot and took the children till the main road. Leaving Nahera Begum with the youth, her sister returned home. Panicked father came searching for his daughter till the main road and noticed the accused taking the girl on his shoulder.

The accused tried to escape after being caught but was beaten by the people who surrounded him in the vicinity. On learning about it, the police of rural police station arrived at the spot and took the accused to the police station. The police said the accused is the resident of Shahabad town and has kept some medicines with him. A video clip of the people interrogating the accused went viral on social media.

