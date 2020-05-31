Karnataka: 14 including 3 children test positive for COVID-19 in Udupi

Udupi: 14 test including 3 kids test COVID-19 positive

Naina J A, DHNS, Udupi,
  • May 31 2020, 14:49 ist
  • updated: May 31 2020, 14:51 ist
Fourteen people including three children who tested positive for COVID -19 recovered and discharged from Government Hospital in Kundapura, in Udupi district, where they were undergoing treatment on Sunday, said DHO Dr Sudhirchandra Sooda.

Kundapura AC Raju, DHO Dr Sudhirchandra Sooda, taluk medical officer Dr Nagabhushan Udupa handed over a rose to all the discharged.

With this, a total of 64 persons have been recovered and discharged in the district. The district has registered a total of 177 positive cases so far. Majority of the positive cases in Udupi district have inter-state travel history to Maharashtra.

