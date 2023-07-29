Karnataka: 2 students die by suicide after intimate videos go viral

In a shocking incident, two college students from Karnataka's Davangere ended their lives after a video of their intimate moments went viral on social media.

According to the police, they were studying in a college in the city. A video of their intimate moments on the terrace of the college were filmed and uploaded on social media.

After learning about it, the girl ended her life by hanging herself from a fan in her house. Later, the boy also took his life.

Parents of both victims lodged a complaint separately, said Davangere Superintendent of Police, Arun K.

An inquiry into the matter is under way.