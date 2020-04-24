Karnataka: 27-yr-old coronavirus patient from Dharwad discharged

The second coronavirus patient from Dharwad district, P-194, a 27-year-old businessman from Mulla Oni in Old Hubballi, was discharged from Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences, Hubballi on Thursday evening,

With this the district currently has seven active cases and two patients who have been discharged from the district COVID-19 centre.

According to sources in KIMS, the second negative report of P-194, who tested positive on April 9, was received on April 23 and after all the formalities he was discharged on April 24. He, however, will still continue to stay at a government isolation facilities for some more days as a precautionary measures.

Meanwhile, P-194’s brother P-236, who had also travelled to Hyderabad, Delhi, Agra, Mumbai and Yellapur, and his (P-236’s) three children are also on the path of recovery. All four of them are asymptomatic. Sources also confirmed that their first medical test has turned negative and doctors are waiting for second report to take further action. Their second medical test is expected to be conducted in another day or two.

P-363, the 63-year-old security guard at the Toravihakkala kabristan, is also on the path of recovery. While he showed symptoms of cough in the earlier stages, his health condition is said to have improved in the last few days.

Sources said, P-430 (30-year-old sister of P-194 and P-236) and P-431 (13-year-old niece of P-194) are also asymptomatic.