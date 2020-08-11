Karnataka celebrates World Elephant Day

Even as August 12, Wednesday, is celebrated as World Elephant Day, officials of the Forest department in the region, are elated, as Nagarahole is home to the highest number of pachyderms in India.

As per the Elephant Census of 2017, there were 27,312 elephants across India and 11,960 of them were in South India alone. Among southern states, Karnataka tops in elephant population, with almost 50% of the — 6,049 — found here. Karnataka is followed by Assam (5,715) and Kerala (3,054).

Among the forests in Karnataka, the density of elephants is the highest in Nagarahole, with nearly 1,500 in an area of 843 square km. Elephants are also found in Bandipur, B R Hills and Dandeli forests, in huge numbers. As per 2017 statistics, there is an average of two elephants per square km of Nagarahole forests, highest density in India, said Nagarahole Project Tiger Director Mahesh Kumar.

Elephant Census is held once in three years. This year, it could not be held, due to the Covid-19 crisis. However, the officials claim that the population of elephants would have increased to 1,700, in Nagarahole forests.

The officials said, Taraka and Kabini dams, that abut Nagarahole forests, are an advantage and elephants roam around from Sathyamangala to Bramhagiri in an area of 12,000 square km of the Nilagiri Biosphere. Elephants usually travel a minimum of 10 km per day, in their regular paths, called corridors.

In view of protection and conservation, there are 54 anti-poaching camps across Nagarahole forests and personnel work in shifts, throughout the day. Besides, man-animal conflict is effectively reduced, resulting in 100% reduction in either poaching or killing of wild animals, said Mahesh Kumar.

He said, "Erection of used rail track elephant barricade is under progress on a total stretch of 156 km, to check man-animal conflict. A stretch of 44 km is completed and another seven km stretch will be added soon."