Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa announces Rs 10 crore for Mudukuthore temple

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday announced that Rs 10 crore would be released within a week for the reconstruction of the Bhramaramba Mallikarjunaswamy temple at Mudukuthore in T Narasipur taluk, Mysuru district.

This temple is one of the five Shiva temples that comes under Panchalinga Darshana of Talakad.

Announcing this, after launching the development works taken up at a cost of Rs 30 crore, at Mudukuthore village, the CM said, “Only the achievements of a person should speak and not mere assurances that he gives. I have two years and six months more to complete the term as chief minister. I am expecting to complete all development works that are under progress, within my term.”

“The contractors should not think about their personal benefits. They should concentrate on quality and complete the temple works within two years. I will ensure that there is no shortage of funds for the project,” Yediyurappa said.

The CM explained that there is no fund crunch for development of temples. Whatever God gives would be utilised for temples and religious purpose.

“I released Rs 1 crore each for 136 temples amounting a total of Rs 136 crore, a few days ago,” he said.

“It is approved to spend Rs 16 crore for the first phase of the construction of the Bhramaramba Mallikarjunaswamy temple. The government has already released Rs 5 crore for the development works. The remaining amount would be released in phases. Funds will be collected through donations from devotees, by the Temple Development Committee, the CM said.

Suttur seer Shivaratri Deshikendra Swami, Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol, Muzrai Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary and District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar were present.