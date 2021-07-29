Karnataka districts take measures to tackle 3rd Covid wave; special wards for children to tackle third wave

With Covid-19 second wave having a devastating impact with people struggling to get hospital beds, oxygen cylinders and timely treatment, the district administrations of Mysuru, Hassan, Chamarajanagar and Mandya have taken all measures to tackle the possible third wave.

With the number of positive cases declining and many persons being discharged after recovery, the Health department is utilising this ‘calm’ period to upgrade the medical facilities, to train the medical staff and to ensure proper treatment for children.

Mysuru District Health Officer Dr K H Prasad said the system is being streamlined and the preparations will be completed within a week. As oxygen shortage had turned into a nightmare, oxygen units have been established in all the taluks, except Periyapatna. A plant will be set up there also soon, he assured.

Each taluk headquarters will have five paediatric intensive care units, which will be increased to 10. While, Cheluvamba Hospital in Mysuru has 150 beds, Princess Krishnajammanni Superspeciality Hospital has 150 beds, the District Hospital on KRS Road has 75 beds, and around 120 beds have been kept ready at 12 private hospitals, in case of any emergency.

A survey has been conducted on the number of malnourished children and they are provided nutritious food and are being monitored. Severely malnourished children will be treated at the Nutrition Rehabilitation Centre of Cheluvamba Hospital. An awareness campaign will be conducted for the parents to protect their children, the DHO said.

Several rounds of meeting have been held. Doctors and nurses have been recruited. The 170 newly-appointed staff have been given training. They will be deployed at the community and the taluk health centres.

In the districts

Chamarajanagar, which grabbed the attention of the nation, due to the oxygen tragedy that claimed more than 24 lives, has been reporting nil deaths recently. The district administration and the Health department officials are on a high alert, to prevent any such incident in the coming days.

Special training has been given to Asha and anganwadi workers, teachers, nurses and the Health department personnel. Strict instructions are given to ensure that the Health personnel are trained to manage ventilators and other treatment, said Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi.

All precautionary measures are being taken and oxygen units set up at the district and the taluk hospitals. The process is on to purchase ventilators, ambulances and other medical equipment at a cost of Rs 3.5 crore. The MLA and MP funds are being utilised for Covid-19 treatment facilities, he said.

Rs 2 crore from donors

The Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS) has made all preparations with a 18-bed Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) on the third floor. The facility, established at a cost of Rs 2 crore from donors, has 18 ventilator beds.

Hassan Deputy Commissioner R Girish has directed the authorities to keep the ventilators and other medical equipment in the ICUs ready in all the hospitals.

He directed to keep a 200-bed paediatric ward ready, along with ICU ventilators and oxygen supply.

As per experts, out of 1,000 Covid-19 positive cases, 120 will be children. Every day, six children may require hospital treatment and ICU facility. All medical equipment and experts’ teams should be ready. The doctors and para-medical staff will be trained, he said.

Mandya district too has geared up to tackle the third wave, with additional beds allocated for children in all the hospitals.