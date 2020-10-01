Karnataka farmers to launch brand 'Namdu'

Various farmers outfits in the region, including Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, Hasiru Sene, Amruthabhoomi International Sustainable Development Centre of Chamarajanagar, Nisarga Trust in Mysuru and others have created a brand "Namdu" for the welfare of the farmers and will be launching it on the Gandhi Jayanti.

The main objective of developing the brand is to deliver agricultural products, cultivated using natural and organic farming methods, directly to the consumers.

Amruthabhoomi Executive Trustee Chukki Nanjundaswamy said, with the governments bringing anti-farmer laws and amendments to the Land Reforms and APMC Act, it is not enough to just oppose them by protests and revolution. It is time to think and find alternative solutions. 'Namdu' is one such attempt for farmers empowerment, she opined.

Farmers groups from around 15 districts, who have involved in natural farming are a part of this effort. Some farmers adopting organic farming methods too have joined hands. It is a state-level platform and is being launched in Chamarajanagar. It would be extended to other districts in phases, she said.