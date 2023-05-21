Karnataka: Former Udupi MLA U R Sabhapathi passes away

Former Udupi MLA U R Sabhapathi (71) passed away on Sunday. He was ailing for sometime and failed to respond to the treatment.
He contested as a KCP (Karnataka Congress Party) candidate in 1994 and Congress candidate in 1999 and won both the terms.
He lost the election in 2004 against BJP candidate Raghupathi Bhat in 2004.
Also Read: Udupi BJP MLA denied ticket by BJP, blames party for ill treatment
In fact, he had unsuccessfully contested as a rebel candidate after failing to get a ticket from Congress in 1989.
He is survived by his wife, daughter and two sons.
Condoling the death of Sabhapathi, Yakshagana Kalaranga president M Gangadhar Rao and Secretary Murali Kadekar said that as a social worker, he had extended his helping hand to Yakshagana Kalaranga and was also lifetime member of the Yakshagana Kalaranga.
