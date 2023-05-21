K'taka: Former Udupi MLA U R Sabhapathi passes away

Karnataka: Former Udupi MLA U R Sabhapathi passes away

He lost the election in 2004 against BJP candidate Raghupathi Bhat in 2004

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Udupi,
  • May 21 2023, 14:00 ist
  • updated: May 21 2023, 14:00 ist
Former Udupi MLA U R Sabhapathi. Credit: Special Arrangement

Former Udupi MLA U R Sabhapathi (71) passed away on Sunday. He was ailing for sometime and failed to respond to the treatment.

He contested as a KCP (Karnataka Congress Party) candidate in 1994 and Congress candidate in 1999 and won both the terms.

He lost the election in 2004 against BJP candidate Raghupathi Bhat in 2004.

Also Read: Udupi BJP MLA denied ticket by BJP, blames party for ill treatment

In fact, he had unsuccessfully contested as a rebel candidate after failing to get a ticket from Congress in 1989.

He is survived by his wife, daughter and two sons.

Condoling the death of Sabhapathi, Yakshagana Kalaranga president M Gangadhar Rao and Secretary Murali Kadekar said that as a social worker, he had extended his helping hand to Yakshagana Kalaranga and was also lifetime member of the Yakshagana Kalaranga.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Udupi
Congress 
Yakshagana

Related videos

What's Brewing

UK musician finds his calling: Saving unwanted pianos

UK musician finds his calling: Saving unwanted pianos

PM Modi pays tribute at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park

PM Modi pays tribute at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park

Humans used fire in Europe 50K yrs earlier than thought

Humans used fire in Europe 50K yrs earlier than thought

Pvt mission carrying Saudi astronauts to visit ISS set

Pvt mission carrying Saudi astronauts to visit ISS set

PM Modi remembers Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary

PM Modi remembers Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary

Guitar smashed by Kurt Cobain sells for nearly $600,000

Guitar smashed by Kurt Cobain sells for nearly $600,000

Can the writers' strike fix Hollywood?

Can the writers' strike fix Hollywood?

 