Karnataka has two CMs, says Siddaramaiah

Former chief minister, also opposition party leader, Siddaramaiah, criticised the government and said that the state has two chief ministers. “BS Yediyurappa is the namesake Chief Minister and his son B Y Vijayendra is defacto CM,” he commented.

Siddaramaiah was speaking to reporters here, on Friday. The government is dead and the ministers are inactive. All the issues, including, D J Halli and K G Halli clash, drug scam, floods, Covid-19, and others will be discussed during the Assembly session, he said.

Siddaramaiah also criticised the Union government and alleged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been neglecting Karnataka. The CM has claimed he has visited Delhi to get grants. “Let us see how much grants he will bring,” he commented.

When asked about the CCB’s notice to Yuvaraj, son of Congress leader R V Devaraj in connection with the drug scam, he said, the offenders must be punished.